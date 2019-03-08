Kalank Poster: Alia Bhatt Looks Mesmerizing And Royal In Red As Roop!

Kalank is one of the grand offerings to look out for, from the most anticipated Bollywood projects of 2019. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the movie is boasted of the blazing star cast. It features Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit in key roles.

Yesterday, after releasing the looks of male leads including Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapoor, the makers have just released the much-awaited look of Alia Bhatt. The first look showcases Alia Bhatt as Roop in traditional attire and flaunting jewellery with her face veiled with a red saree.

The official Twitter account of Dharma Productions unveiled the look with a caption, “Resilient at heart but everyone has a chapter they don’t read aloud. Here’s Roop!”

After presenting some intriguing looks, yesterday, the latest one of Alia is breath-taking.

Actor Varun Dhawan on Thursday unveiled the first official look of his character Zafar from upcoming period drama “Kalank“.

“It’s been a hell of a journey playing this gem of a character. So guys, meet Zafar,” he tweeted along with a poster of the film in which he can be seen in intense look, having smudged kohl eyes, pierced ears and long tresses.

Even other stars of the film including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha introduced Varun’s character.

Alia described Varun’s character as “fearless in love, fearless for love”. Sonakshi called Zafar “the flamboyant hero of our larger-than-life world”.

Sharing a glimpse of Zafar, filmmaker Karan Johar said that Zafar “flirts with life and danger”.

Directed by Abhishekh Varman, Kalank is scheduled to release on April 19.

