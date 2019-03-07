Kalank Posters: Varun Dhawan OR Aditya Roy Kapur OR Sanjay Dutt – Your Favourite Pick?

After surprising us with the first look of Kalank yesterday, the makers released the character posters today. We all know that Kalank consists of an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha.

Out of all, we finally got to see the character posters of Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt today. We must say Karan Johar is the true marketing guru!

Firstly, Varun’s poster was unveiled today and it is just breathtaking! He will be seen playing the character of Zafar who loves to flirt with life and danger. Talking about his looks, Varun looks ferociously handsome. His raw and rugged look makes this one a must watch for all of us!

Coming to Aditya’s poster, he will be seen playing the role of Dev Chaudhry and we guess we will get to see something new from him in this one. His character has a virtuous heart that has an uncorrupted mind. This role might break his chocolate boy image.

Last but not least is Sanjay’s poster! He will be seen essaying the role of Balraj Chaudhry. He plays Aditya’s father in the film who has the most powerful voice amongst all. His look no different from what we have seen in the past but we never know, he can just surprise us!

We liked all the three posters but what about you’ll? Which is your favourite one? Do vote below and let us know.

