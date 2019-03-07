After releasing the heart-warming poster and teaser, the makers of Junglee released the trailer yesterday. It stars Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role and he is taking his action game to next level altogether. We have seen him in movies like Commando and Force, but this will be a complete visual spectacle along with some kick-ass action.

In the trailer, we saw the cute bonding between Vidyut’s character and baby elephant named Bhola. The trailer has won our hearts.

It is about the journey of Raj, who discovers the poaching racket taking place in jungles and fight against the evil forces. Junglee is high on some high-octane action sequences and breath-taking locations. The actor has also introduced the animal flow workout in the movie, which is something new to look out for.

Directed by Chuck Russell, it also stars Atul Kulkarni, Pooja Sawant, Makarand Deshpande and Asha Bhat in the pivotal roles.

We are sure it will be a mind-boggling and a visual treat for all us. But before that rate the hype in the poll below to add up to the overall buzz of the trailer!

