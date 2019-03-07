Made In Heaven: We Give You 5 Reasons To Binge Watch This ‘To Be’ Talked-About Show!

From her strong cinematic vision to her and contemporary and layered treatment of characters, Zoya Akhtar has carved out a unique niche for herself in the Indian film industry. On the back of the commercial success and critical appreciation of Gully Boy, Zoya Akhtar and Reem Katgi, of Tiger Baby, are now gearing up for their next venture – Prime Original Series – Made in Heaven. The series promises a sneak peek at what transpires behind-the-scenes in Big Fat Indian Weddings! Made In Heaven revolves around the lives of two wedding planners, Tara and Karan, whose lives intersect against the backdrop of big-fat-Indian weddings, uncovering not only their personal turmoil but also the deep-rooted social nuances and prejudices still etched in Indian society.

Hinging its uniqueness, we bring to you a few reasons why Made In Heaven should be a must-watch on your binge-list this month.

1. Each episode explores a societal theme

Set against the backdrop of the wedding business in India, Amazon Prime Video’s Original Series Made in Heaven examines the value system of the moneyed, urban, supposedly liberal India. Each episode explores a social issue, which while mostly swept under the carpet in public, still looms in the shadows, in today’s progressive society. Each episode is entertaining yet thought-provoking! Can one ask for more?

2. Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagdi, the series brings 4 talented minds to join the storytelling

Marking a first in Indian cinematic history, the series has been directed by 4 directors – the gripping drama is the culmination of the creative vision of 4 incredibly talented directors – Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Prashant Nair and Alankrita Shrivastava. Split by episode, each filmmaker brings their own unique perspective and style to storytelling, making the series a must watch.

3. Ensemble star-cast

Made In Heaven beautifully arranges a star-studded ensemble cast for audiences around the globe. The series features power-packed performances by Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi. Adding to the mix are respected character actors Yashaswini Dayama, Ayesha Raza, and veterans Vinay Pathak, Neena Gupta and Deepti Naval. A visual treat awaits viewers.

4. Not only about wedding bells!

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the story unfolds over the course of an ongoing wedding season and brings to the fore some hard-hitting issues such as power struggle, LGBT themes, class-divide, self-worth, questioning existing stereotypes, working women, and a culture in transition.

5. Another noteworthy series by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani

After giving us series like Inside Edge and Mirzapur, the producer duo of Excel Media & Entertainment, bring to audiences worldwide, another layered tale of human life, power play, and ambition!

Amazon Prime Video started the year strong, with the “Four More Shots Please!”, a series that found much love from audiences across India. We are sure that ‘Made In Heaven’ with its ironical take on lives will win millions of hearts this season.

The series is scheduled to premiere on March 8 this year.

