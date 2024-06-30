Kalki has done quite well in its first three days at the box office. Released on Thursday, the film has been maintaining collections upwards of 20 crores on a daily basis. In fact on Saturday it did see some sort of growth as well, and as a result the first three day numbers have gone past the 60 crores mark with ease and have just fallen short of 70 crores. Also, in the process, it now is the second best opener of 2024 (first three days number) after Fighter which had collected a huge 93.40 crores in the same time duration.

This is how the Top-10 best weekends/first three days of Hindi film releases in 2024 look like:

Fighter – 93.40 crores Kalki [Hindi] – 71.75 crores* Shaitaan – 55.13 crores Crew – 32.53 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 30.07 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 29.55 crores Chandu Champion – 24.11 crores Article 370 – 25.45 crores Munjya – 20.04 crores Yodha – 17.51 crores

The film that has moved out of the list is Mr. And Mrs. Mahi, which had collected 17.12 crores in its opening weekend. However, since 2024 has hardly seen any openers per se, it was enjoying a slot in the Top-10 for quite some time. As for Kalki [Hindi], it still has a big Sunday awaiting it which means its collections will zoom further before stepping into the weekdays.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office (Hindi): Prabhas Scores His 4th Best 3-Day Collection After Baahubali 2, Adipurush & Saaho!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News