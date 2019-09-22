Box Office: Dream Girl VS Badhaai Ho – Day To Day Comparison Of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Highest Grossers

Ayushmann Khurrana is enjoying a run like never before at the box office. His latest outing Dream Girl has emerged as his second-highest grosser and is attracting the footfalls with an amazing momentum and managing to stay above all the new releases running in theatres.

Dream Girl bagged a total of 72.20 crores in its first week and earned an impressive number of 5.30 crores on second Friday compared to first Thursday’s earning of 6.05 crores. The movie is sure shot to enter the 100 crore club in just a few days but most importantly, it is following a better trending than Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest grossing movie Badhaai Ho (136.80 crores).

Badhaai Ho enjoyed a benefit of the extended first week with one partial holiday, collected 66.10 crores; while on the other hand, Dream Girl in its normal 7-day week has earned more with 72.20 crores. Interestingly, Dream Girl is facing a healthy competition from Chhichhore but still managing to fetch some terrific numbers.

Let’s take a look at day-wise collections of Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl:

Badhaai Ho

Day 1- 7.29 crores

Day 2- 11.67 crores

Day 3- 12.60 crores

Day 4- 13.50 crores

First extended weekend- 45.06 crores

Day 5- 5.65 crores

Day 6- 5.50 crores

Day 7- 5 crores

Day 8- 4.25 crores

First extended week- 66.10 crores

Day 9- 3.40 crores

Lifetime- 136.80 crores

Dream Girl

Day 1- 10.05 crores

Day 2- 16.42 crores

Day 3- 18.10 crores

First Weekend- 44.57 crores

Day 4- 7.43 crores

Day 5- 7.40 crores

Day 6- 6.75 crores

Day 7- 6.05 crores

First week- 72.20 crores

Day 8- 5.30 crores

Day 9- 9.10 crores

As there are no major releases, Dream Girl is all set to continue its rollicking ride and has every possible chance to be Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest-grossing movie by beating Badhaai Ho, until Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s extravaganza affair War hit the big screens on 2nd October i.e. Gandhi Jayanti.

