Box Office Day 2 Comparison: Salman Khan’s Bharat VS Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’s Initial Trends

Bharat showed a regular drop in the collections on Thursday despite coming out of the national holiday effect. The film earned 31 crores on Thursday compared to 42.30 crores on Wednesday, which is 27% approx drop and quite reasonable because films see 40-50% drops after a big holiday like Eid.

The two-day business of film is 73.30 crores and it will very soon cross the 100 crore mark at the box office. If we go by the initial trending, the film is on the way to become a grand success just like Salman’s previous Blockbusters.

However, nothing can be guaranteed at this moment, because if we look at Salman’s Diwali 2015 release Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, it trended almost similarly for the first two days, in fact, the trend was little better but it couldn’t sustain at the box office later on.

Let’s have a look at the first two days trend of Bharat and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

1. Bharat

Day 1: 42.30 crores

Day 2: 31 crores

Drop: 26.72%

2 Day Total: 73.30 crores

2. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Day 1: 40.35 crores

Day 2: 31.03 crores

Drop: 23.10%

2 Day Total: 71.38 crores

Lifetime Total: 207.40 crores

Now, the trend for Bharat might not be bad so far, but if we look at Prem Ratan Dhan Payo it was average even though it had better initial trend compared to the latest film of Salman.

But it’s still too early to say that Bharat might be in danger zone. The reasons behind the initial trending of Bharat being lower than PRDP can be following:

1. PRDP was a Diwali release and it’s the biggest festival of India. The festivities of Diwali continue for a longer period of time and on the other hand, Eid festivities happen for 1-2 days. Therefore, the chances of Bharat dropping on the second day were more compared to PRDP.

2. Salman Khan and Rajshri make a great combo together, especially for the family audience. The actor-producer combo arrived in 2015 straight after Hum Saath Saath Hain which released in 1999 i.e. 16 years. The fact that a big brand family drama was coming after such a long time and that too on Diwali set the film really high on the buzz. So, even though the word of mouth was not good for the film, it took some time for the family audience to reject the film.

Well, it’s still too early to compare both films. The picture will be clearer as Bharat completes its first extended weekend at the Box Office and enters the weekdays. The whole weekend trending and how it performs in weekdays will give enough idea about the kind of acceptance, Bharat has got.

