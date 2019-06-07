DhoniKeepTheGlove: Riteish Deshmukh, S. Sreesanth & Celebs Root For M.S. Dhoni After ICC Objects The Army Insignia

Another controversy has stirred up after Indian cricketer, M.S. Dhoni, wore wicket-keeping gloves which sported ‘Balidaan Badge’ on it during the ICC World Cup 2019 match, held last Wednesday. Soon after, the International Cricket Council (ICC) objected and asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to remove the insignia from the glove. Now, several celebrities have stood up and Twitterati have started trending the hashtag #DhoniKeepTheGlove.

Celebrities including Riteish Deshmukh, Rahul Dev, S.Sreesanth have opposed ICC ‘s decision and are supporting Dhoni. Here’s what they wrote:

Riteish Deshmukh: Indian Army has always been independent irrespective of the political party in power. We are proud of them. Lt. Col. @msdhoni has worn the Army insignia as a symbol of pride. Doesn’t hurt anyone’s sentiments, In fact it honours the brave #DhoniKeepTheGlove #WorldCup2019

Rahul Dev: Dear all at @ICC ,when you are done with which symbol a legendary cricketer (read MS Dhoni) wears on his glove, pls do take time to check out the standard of umpiring. The World Cup?Really now! BTW The ‘Balidaan Badge’ doesn’t disrespect anyone. #DhoniKeepTheGlove #AUSvWI #CWC19

S. Sreesanth: “ICC should be apologizing not just to MS Dhoni but the entire country. This is not the way to dictate terms with the country that is literally ruling Indian cricket. In fact, he should be wearing the same gloves and winning the World Cup,” he said in a conversation with India Today.

Reportedly, BCCI is currently in conversation with ICC and is seeking permission to allow Dhoni to wear the gloves.

Meanwhile, here’s what the netizens have to say about the row:

You can remove the army things from Dhoni's pad, cap, bat or Jersey.

But you can't remove Lt Colonel MS DHONI's love for the NATION from his heart. 🇮🇳❤️#DhoniKeepTheGlove pic.twitter.com/o64uFIJ3es — Sachin kumar jha ( BJP) (@SachinhitmanBJP) June 7, 2019

#DhoniKeepTheGlove@msdhoni always uses accessories related to Indian Army and he has earned it with pride and he has the right to show his respect for the #IndianArmy. pic.twitter.com/VnNuMoci4g — Dibyanshu Shrivastav (@dibyanshu4u) June 6, 2019

They were proudly Muslims on the ground.

Dhoni must proudly be Indian on the ground.#dhonikeeptheglove pic.twitter.com/lynFUQTVma — Abhay Chauhan 🇮🇳 (@theabhaychauhan) June 7, 2019

We Love You LT Colonel.

And We want you to Keep the "Baldian Badge" ❤️

Jai Hind 🕴️🇮🇳#DhoniKeepTheGlove https://t.co/RzJ6sYrojw — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) June 7, 2019

