Bharat Box Office Day 3 Occupancy Update: Witnesses A Slight Drop!

Bharat Box Office Day 3 Occupancy: The much anticipated Eid release, Bharat, opened on an exceeding note at the box office on its opening day, but slowed down a bit on the second day due to mixed word-of-mouth. Featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in key roles, Bharat depicts the story of the titular character played by Khan and his sacrifices for the family.

On its third day i.e. today, Bharat witnessed a slight drop in morning and afternoon shows when compared to yesterday, which is understandable given its the working day. In the morning shows, the movie opened to an occupancy of about 15-20%, which grew to 20-25% for the afternoon shows. While the mixed reviews are surely affecting the movie, the evening and night shows might help in compensating.

Released on Eid, Bharat is to enjoy an extended weekend of 5 days with practically zero competition and with the kind of thunderous start it has taken, the stage is all set to amass gigantic figures on Saturday and Sunday.

“Bharat”, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is an official remake of the Korean film “An Ode To My Father”. The Bollywood film depicts the history of India through the life of an ordinary man.

The film also features Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Satish Kaushik and Disha Patani.

