VIRAL: Imran Khan’s Thin Look Leaves Twiteratti Worried – Stormed By Health Queries!

Imran Khan who had made a smashing entry in Bollywood with his debut film Jaane Tu.. Ya Jaane Na as an actor is rumoured to have a troubled relationship with wife Avantika Malik recently. As per news reports, the couple who got married in 2011 are headed for separation. Recently, Khan was clicked outside his gym and his photos were just unrecognisable. He looked very thin, fragile & weak but still posed a smile for the media. If you see the picture, you will see that he is wearing a white t-shirt, grey colored long shots and a cap.

Netizens were very concerned about his ill health. A few also left messages expressing their concern. A user nikitasha_k_ said, “He looks so weak..what happened to this handsome hunk”? Another user karanjitkaushal said ,”omg is he imran khan.what happen to him?he look weak”. A third user, Meera Jhurry wrote that “he lost weight…hope he is fine”.

In 2011, Imran and Avantika married in a private civil ceremony at Aamir Khan’s home in Pali Hill. DNA had also reported that they have allegedly taken some time off their marriage due to “irreconcilable differences”. An insider source told DNA, “Avantika allegedly left 24, Pali Hill, Imran’s residence, a while ago with Imara (daughter) It is being said that she is currently staying with her family.” The report says that families and friends are trying to see how things can be worked out between the couple.

The last photo featuring Imran in Avantika’s Instagram is from October. Khan was last seen in Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut in 2015. We hope that the differences are solved and Imran gets well soon.

