Not Shah Rukh Khan But Hrithik Roshan To Star In Satte Pe Satta Remake? Source Reveals, “Makers Don’t Want Someone Too Old”

In the last week, we learnt that after a hiatus, Shah Rukh Khan is to collaborate with Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta remake. The remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s cult classic is said to be produced by Rohit Shetty. Now, as per latest reports, another star is set to replace King Khan.

The report in Pinkvilla states that Hrithik Roshan might end up playing the lead role played by Big B in Satte Pe Satta. The source close to the development quoted, “Farah has already discussed the idea with Hrithik Roshan, who has also given a verbal nod to the project. Farah has reworked the whole script and designed it to suit the contemporary times. They needed a superstar who would command the same screen presence as Big B and Duggu was their first choice. Farah and Hrithik have been friends for decades now, so he immediately heard the story and okayed it. The final modalities will be worked out soon and the actor will also make an announcement right after that.”

Refuting the speculations about Shah Rukh Khan and other actors, the source added, “They didn’t want someone too old or too young for this movie. The hero has to look the eldest of the lot and still not too old for marriage. They wanted someone in their 40s as the role would fit them perfectly. In fact, even Amit ji was 40 when Satte Pe Satta released,” reports Pinkvilla.

