LOL: Land Of Lungi: Vicky Kaushal Replaces Akshay Kumar In This Sajid Nadiadwala Production?

Times Most Desirable Men of 2018, Vicky Kaushal, is on a roll with big projects in his kitty. According to recent reports now, not Akshay Kumar but the Takht actor has now been roped for LOL: Land Of Lungi. It is the Hindi remake of the film Veeram which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji.

Earlier, there were speculations that Akshay Kumar will star in the film.

As Kumar was quite busy with his other films such as Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi, amongst others, the film came like a fortune in Vicky’s kitty. A source close to Pinkvilla revealed the same as, “Akshay and Sajid have discussed the film and they were keen on doing it together. But now, Akshay won’t be part of the project anymore. He has already allotted his dates to a few other projects like Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and The End. So, Akki suggested his good friend Sajid to go ahead and make LOL with someone else.”

About Vicky, the source added, “Vicky met the director a few months back and expressed his interest in the film after he was given the narration. Vicky already has his date diary full with a few films he’s already signed, especially the Udham Singh biopic which will be shot over the next one year. There’s Karan Johar’s Takht too which might roll by the year-end or in January 2020. So, he has worked out his dates in such a way that he can headline Land Of Lungi now.”

“Vicky is not only a great actor, but he has proved to be a huge draw with the audiences at the box office too. LOL is a space that Vicky has never been seen in. It is a complete masala action comedy and given how massy the reach would be, they plan to establish Vicky as the next common man’s hero with this film.”

Kaushal last film Uri was a blockbuster which had made 244.06 crores at the box office. He will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh biopic.

