Bharat Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: Mixed WOM Acting As An Obstacle!

Bharat Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: Bharat starring Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif witnessed a whopping 42.30 crores opening on its Day 1. While things have been pretty good in the last 2 days with total collections of 73.30 crores coming in, here’s what the advance booking for Day 3 suggests about the fate of this movie.

Let’s have a look at the major centres across the country to have a clear picture of the advance booking trends:

Mumbai

The trends across Mumbai has seen an upward graph compared to yesterday, as 10-15% shows are filling fast in the city. Now, that sounds like a good news, doesn’t it?

Delhi-NCR

With the beginning of weekend, the percentage in the capital was expected to rise further after the past 2 day’s massive booking numbers. However, the case is somewhat different as only 20-25% shows have been booked till now. Hopefully, the numbers will increase by evening!

Bengaluru

After a rocking start on its opening day, the numbers have continued to stay on the lower side and the situation here is as its Day 2 with only 5-10% shows filling fast.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad witnesses a surge too like most cities across the country. The advance booking trends, however here, are in the range of 25-30%, which is best amongst all others.

Chennai, Kolkata & Pune

Chennai also has around 10-15% shows that are oranges (filling fast).

Kolkata has exactly the same trends as yesterday as the bookings are in the range of 10-15% here too.

Bharat‘s advance booking in Pune is lowest of all with only around 5% shows booked. As long as spot bookings are happening, there’s nothing to worry about but if not, only time will tell what happens!

