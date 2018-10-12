Box Office Collections: Thugs Of Hindostan + 2.0 + Zero + Simmba + Total Dhamaal = 1000 Crores?

With about a quarter remaining from this year’s end, speculations about box office performances of some upcoming biggies are already being made by trade experts as well as movie maniacs. This year is amongst the most successful years for Bollywood and with big ticket releases like Thugs Of Hindostan, 2.0, Zero, Simmba and Total Dhamaal still in the kitty, everyone is expecting some record breaking collections at the ticket windows.

Firstly talking about YRF’s magnum opus, Thugs Of Hindostan (which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh & Llyod Owen in key roles) is based on a fictional story that traces back to the British East India Company era and is all set hit the theatres on 8th November. The movie is said to be YRF’s most expensive project with a budget of roughly around 300 Crores, which was justified in the trailer. It is shot on a wide scale with huge sets and real built ships. As soon as the project was announced, it garnered attention of cinegoers, as for the first time Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan collaborated. Upon its release, the trailer was a huge hit and became most-watched, most-liked trailer in less than 24 hours. As buzz is immense for this Vijay Krishna Acharya’s directorial, some fireworks are expected on this Diwali!

Coming to the much-awaited and delayed 2.0 which is directed by Shankar, it finally got the release date of 29th November. With little being revealed about the movie, the reason behind casting Bollywood hit machine Akshay Kumar opposite Superstar Rajnikanth was just enough to create hype. The movie is biggest budgeted in India with costing over 500 Crores and is believed to set benchmarks in terms of VFX. Though the teaser received mixed reactions due to Akki’s miss and blink appearance, his unusual and interesting look grabbed eyeballs. The prequel Enthiran (Robot in hindi version) was a blockbuster, and now everyone is expecting it to challenge Baahubali 2: The Conclusion records.

Total Dhamaal which boasts of huge star cast (including Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey & Eesha Gupta in leads) is the third instalment of the Dhamaal franchise. For last two instalments, the slapstick comedy struck a chord amongst masses and is expected to do it again. The movie is said to release on 7th December 2018 and is directed by Indra Kumar.

Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Zero is in the news for a while as for the first time, the actor will portray a Dwarf’s character. Posters and teaser of the film have further piqued the interest of the audience. Salman Khan’s cameo is another reason that has added to the buzz surrounding the film. The movie is directed by Aanand L. Rai and also stars Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma in key roles. After not-so-good track record with recent releases, King Khan will be eager to recapture the throne in Bollywood with Zero, which releases on 21st December.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty’s Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali khan in leads, is slated to release on 28th December and seems low on buzz when compared to above mentioned biggies. But considering Shetty’s track record and connect with the audience, one expects staggering performance at box office just like Golmaal Again did. And with the factor that Ranveer Singh, fresh from his blockbuster Padmaavat, has gained a huge fan following over years, Simmba is expected to perform terrifically at box office.

With some serious lining of such Bollywood releases, least expectation would to cross 1000 crores at the box office by summing up Indian collection of these movies. Last year’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion still holds the record with mammoth collection of 511.30 Crores in India and it will be interesting to know if anyone could take over.