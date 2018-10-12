Housefull 4 Saga: Here’s All The Details About Akshay Kumar’s Stance & Sajid Khan’s Stepping Down!

Actor Akshay Kumar, who just returned to India from Italy, has taken a firm stance amidst the allegations of sexual harassment on Housefull 4 director, Sajid Khan. He cancelled the shoot for Friday (October 12) which was slated to take place in Mumbai.

A while ago Twinkle Khanna, asked everyone associated with Housefull 4 to take firm stance on the allegations of harassment on Sajid Khan by tweeting, “Appalled hearing multiple incidents of harassment and it is truly horrific to hear what these women have been through. Everyone involved in Housefull needs to take a firm stance on this issue. This cannot go on.”

Appalled hearing multiple incidents of harassment and it is truly horrific to hear what these women have been through. Everyone involved in Housefull needs to take a firm stance on this issue. This cannot go on. — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 12, 2018

Just after Twinkle’s tweet, Akshay took his Twitter handle to share this news of shoot’s cancellation and said that he requested the producers of Housefull 4 to cancel shoot till further investigation.

Here’s what Akshay exactly quoted, “ I’ve just landed back in the country last night and reading all the news has been very disturbing. I’ve requested the producers of Housefull 4 to cancel the shoot until further investigation. This is something that requires stringent action. I will not work with any proven offenders and all those who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve”.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Sajid is asked to step down as the director of the movie and a press conference will be held very soon to make an announcement of Sajid’s decision. Reports further revealed that the Akshay and producer of the film, Sajid Nadiadwala, took this call after the former returned from his holiday. They mutually decided and asked Sajid Khan to step down as the director of this film. Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar took this call in the interest of the film given how much support the #MeToo movement is getting.

A source close to Bollywood Life revealed, “Housefull 4 is a big film and a franchise that is very dear to Sajid Nadiadwala. He didn’t want to hamper it or tarnish it by anyway. Both he and Akshay didn’t want to trivialise the ongoing debate and push it under the carpet. Hence, the decision was taken that Sajid will be asked to leave the film.”

Well, it looks like after Vikas Bahl, filmmaker Sajid Khan will have to pay some heavy toll for the allegations made by journalist Karishma Upadhyay, actress Saloni Chopra and Rachel White.