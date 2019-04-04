Box Office Collections: Kesari Continues Its Stable Run, Junglee Stays Moderate!

Box Office Collections: Kesari starring Akshay Kumar is still maintaining its strong run at the box office despite the new releases like Junglee, and Notebook. It was released on the day of Holi and still holding strong grounds.

Kesari on Wednesday added 2.42 crores more to its kitty and now the overall collection of the movie stands at 133.45 crores. As the budget of the movie is high, it was predicted to perform better but the run is just decent. However, the path seems to be clear for it to add numbers until the release of Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan’s biggie, Kalank.

Junglee starring Vidyut Jamwal, on the other hand, is performing moderate at the box office. The movie collected 1.55 crores more and now its overall business is at 19.70 crores.

With movies like Shazam and RAW that is releasing tomorrow, it would be interesting to see if these movies continue the fair run.

