SHOCKING: These Characters Of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Didn’t Even Know About Dayaben Disha Vakani’s Exit

Every day, a piece of news is coming to lights about Disha Vakani aka Daya Bhabhi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While, recently producer Asit Kumarr Modi hinted of replacing the actress, the cast of the celebrated sitcom seems to be unaware of it.

As per the report in Times Now, the actors of the show didn’t really know whether Disha Vakani returning to the show. Talking in Telly Talk, actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita Iyer stated that she is not aware of the ongoing issue as all the talks are done behind the doors, in the office. She also added that she would love to see Disha’s return as Dayaben.

Actress Sonalika Joshi aka Madhvi Bhide too, quoted on the similar lines about being unaware. Asking upon the same question, Gurucharan Singh Sodhi aka Roshan Singh Sodhi said that he is in touch with Disha but never asked about her comeback, as it is her personal issue and not a matter of concern for him.

Recently, while talking to Times Of India, Asit Kumarr Modi stated, “Daya’s character is one of the important roles and we can’t let her to be away from the show for such a long time. Daya is loved by people and audience want to see her. As far as Disha is concerned, we always supported her and have given her enough time to focus on her family life. We supported her when she wanted to be with her baby. She has been on a break for almost one and a half year now. We can’t keep waiting, if she is willing to come she is more than welcome, but we have to take a call soon.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!