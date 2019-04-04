Will Smith has ticked off Bollywood from his bucket list, says filmmaker Karan Johar in whose production “Student Of The Year 2” the Hollywood star has shaken a leg to the song “Radha Teri Chunari”.

The latest episode of Smith’s “Bucket List” showcases his experience in Bollywood. On social media, he shared a teaser of the episode which shows him trying to dance to the tunes of “Radha Teri Chunari” along with actors Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria.

Will Smith grooves to 'Radha' on 'SOTY2' sets
 Will Smith Shaking A Leg With Ranveer Singh, Tara Sutaria & Ananya Pandey Is The Best Thing You’ll See On The Internet Today!

Sharing a link of Smith’s “Bucket List” on Twitter, Karan wrote: “My friend Will Smith ticks off his ‘Bucket List’ in Bollywood! This is the most entertaining and heartening video you will see today! Will Smith is all heart and such a beautiful curious mind! Watch out for Ranveer Singh and team ‘SOTY 2‘.”

Smith also shared a practice video wherein he says: “I don’t know who it was but I elbowed someone very hard while getting the flute up.”

The “Independence Day” star started the year with a show titled “Bucket List” in which every week he goes on a set of real-life adventures where he tries to complete everything he wants to do in life as his bucket list.

