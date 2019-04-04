Will Smith has ticked off Bollywood from his bucket list, says filmmaker Karan Johar in whose production “Student Of The Year 2” the Hollywood star has shaken a leg to the song “Radha Teri Chunari”.

The latest episode of Smith’s “Bucket List” showcases his experience in Bollywood. On social media, he shared a teaser of the episode which shows him trying to dance to the tunes of “Radha Teri Chunari” along with actors Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria.

Sharing a link of Smith’s “Bucket List” on Twitter, Karan wrote: “My friend Will Smith ticks off his ‘Bucket List’ in Bollywood! This is the most entertaining and heartening video you will see today! Will Smith is all heart and such a beautiful curious mind! Watch out for Ranveer Singh and team ‘SOTY 2‘.”

Smith also shared a practice video wherein he says: “I don’t know who it was but I elbowed someone very hard while getting the flute up.”

The “Independence Day” star started the year with a show titled “Bucket List” in which every week he goes on a set of real-life adventures where he tries to complete everything he wants to do in life as his bucket list.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!