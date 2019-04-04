Sunny Deol To Work In A Multi-Starrer Film Opposite Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan? The Actor Reveals

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is undoubtedly the most loved actor of all time. His larger than life roles and powerful dialogues have a different level of fanbase altogether. Sunny, who is all set to be seen in a film titled Blank, reveals about his plans of doing a multi-starrer film.

In the past, we have seen Deol doing films like Border and Darr that starred more than one actor. But off late, Sunny has stopped doing films with other actors despite having a good bond with Salman Khan and other celebs.

The Yamla Pagla Deewana actor was seen interacting at the trailer launch event of his next Blank which stars debutant Karan Kapadia and Ishita Dutta. Ask him if it’s his conscious decision to not work in a multi starrer film, he said, “There should be a script where I will fit in. But unfortunately, I haven’t got something like that. But I would definitely like to do it with anyone.”

Well, we would totally love to watch Sunny and Salman coming together for a film! What say guys?

Sunny further also spoke about patriotic films and the trend of making it. After the recent success of Uri, many filmmakers are encashing on it and making such films. However Bollywood’s original patriotic hero Sunny Deol feels patriotism shouldn’t be a saleable thing.

Sunny’s next film is Blank a film that revolves around terrorism. Talking about patriotism and the trend of patriotic films in Bollywood, Sunny said, “Are we all patriotic? Do we love our mother and country? It shouldn’t be a saleable thing. Whenever I have done a patriotic film, it is because I have believed in the characters. Most of my characters have been strong because I am fighter in real life too and I fight till the end. It is a reflection of my personality. Yes, my patriotic films have connected well and people connect with me more.”

He further added, “The whole world has changed and why we do, what we do, one can’t say. Also, people are making films jiska bhi sab season chal raha hai.”

