The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hear on April 8 a plea seeking to block the release of a biopic on PM Narendra Modi that is scheduled to release on April 5.

A bench of Justice S.A. Bobde, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer and Justice Indira Banerjee agreed to hear the plea by Aman Panwar, one of the Congress spokesman, contending that the release of Modi biopic ahead of the election would disturb the level playing field.

Mentioning the matter for an urgent hearing, senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the court that the release of the film produced by three members of the ruling party in the midst of the election would disturb level playing field which is so essential for the purity of election and democracy.

Initially, the court was reluctant to entertain the plea saying that the petitioner should instead approach the High Court for the relief.

Singhvi told the bench that similar pleas have already been turned down by the Delhi and Bombay High Courts and it would be futile going back to them with the similar prayer to block the release of the biopic “PM Narendra Modi”.

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi is essaying the role of Modi in the biopic, which was scheduled to release on April 5. It is produced by Suresh Oberoi, Anand Pandit and Ssingh.

