ThrowbackThursday: These Dialogues Of Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai & Ranbir Kapoor- Deepika Padukone Are Almost Identical!

Continuing the legacy of #ThrowbackThursday, we twist the tradition a bit this time and mashup two of the most memorable dialogues together. These two dialogues from Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai-Ajay Devgn’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam & Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani will remind you of each other.

These are, in no way, same dialogues but their essence strike similarity and you can’t help but miss another when you’re any one of them.

Stick to this space for more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. We’ll be back on Monday with an inspiring #MondayMotivation.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!