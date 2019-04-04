Alia Bhatt Supports Mother Soni Razdan’s No Fathers In Kashmir Amidst All The Controversies

Actress Alia Bhatt came out in support of her mother Soni Razdan here by attending a special screening of her film No Fathers In Kashmir here.

Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shabana Azmi, Rasika Dugal, Shibani Dandekar, Arjun Mathur and Ranvir Shorey and several others attended the screening of the Ashvin Kumar directorial, releasing on Friday.

The entire Bhatt family was in tow alongside Soni, supporting her for the film.

No Fathers In Kashmir went through a long battle with the censor board before receiving a U/A certificate. The film also marks Kumar’s acting debut.

The film also stars Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anshuman Jha, Zara Webb, Shivam Raina, Natasha Mago and Maya Sarao.

It is based in the Kashmir Valley and follows the love story of two 16-year-olds who are in search for their fathers who have gone missing.

