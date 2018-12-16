Box Office Collections: Kedarnath Aiming For Semi-Hit Status, 2.0 (Hindi) Crosses 180 Crore

Box Office Collections: Sushant Singh Rajput is definitely ending the year on a high. His Kedarnath has been doing well at the Box Office, what with the numbers improving further on Saturday. The film collected 3.50 crore* more and with that the numbers have now reached 48.45 crore*. The Abhishek Kapoor directed film has now gone past Sushant Singh’s Shuddh Desi romance [48 crore] and the next target is Kai Po Che [49.67 crore] which would be crossed today.
The film is Above Average already and is progressing well to earn a Semi-Hit status for itself. Yet again, a debutant [Sara Ali Khan] has started her career well with a love story.
On the other hand action thriller 2.0 [Hindi] is collecting well too, though one would have expected a much bigger momentum in its drive towards the 200 Crore Club total. That is not going to happen though and the film would fall a little short. With 2.75 crore* more coming on the third Saturday, the film has now accumulated 181.75 crore*. With this, the Shankar directed film has gone past another action thriller Bang Bang which had collected 181 crore in its lifetime.
That said, both Kedarnath as well as 2.0 [Hindi] may have scored even higher had it not been for the release of Aquaman which is bringing in good money and is set for a weekend in excess of 20 crore.
*Estimates. Final numbers awaited
Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources
Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder