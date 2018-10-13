Box Office Collections: FryDay, Tumbbad & Jalebi Have Low Numbers; Helicopter Eela Leads

Four films released this Friday – Helicopter Eela, FryDay, Tumbbad and Jalebi. Though none was expected to take a bumper opening, at least decent numbers were on the cards for at least a couple of films. The collections turned out to be pretty low for all new films, though Helicopter Eela was relatively better.

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film didn’t really take any sort of a start though and as is the case with films belonging to this genre, footfalls did increase in the evening and night shows at major multiplexes. The film collected around 85 lakhs* on Day One and the numbers are way too low given it was a comeback for Kajol with a relatable subject.

FryDay was the comedy release of the week and actually was expected to have fair footfalls in certain single screens. It got decent to good reviews coming its way but couldn’t actually turn out to be the underdog film of the week. Govinda is in vintage form which had been appreciated well and his jodi with Varun Sharma has been liked too. However the start was not really there since the awareness was very low. That said, with 30 lakhs* coming in, the makers can only hope for some sort of turnaround.

Tumbbad too would be looking at its collections growing manifold during rest of the weekend for the sheer reason that it has got the best reviews of the weekend. The film has been unanimously appreciated by the critics and those select few amongst the aam junta who have watched it have given it a thumbs up too. The numbers are expected low with just around 60 lakhs* coming in.

As for Jalebi, it has scored a (poor) record of sorts for the Bhatts, what with the film turning out to be one of their lowest openers ever. There was no buzz or hype around the film and the title wasn’t enticing either. No one really bothered to even check out what the film was all about, leave aside stepping in theatres, and that reflected in the abysmally low numbers which were just around 40 lakhs* more.

One just hoped that there is turnaround of some sort for at least a couple of films as that would give something to cheer about for the industry which has been largely seeing good times at the Box Office this year.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources