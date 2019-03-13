Box Office Collections: Badla, Luka Chuppi And Total Dhamaal – Tuesday Updates!

Box Office Collections: On Tuesday, both Badla and Luka Chuppi showed growth when compared to the Monday collections. Even Total Dhamaal stayed stable with consistent collections.

Badla, which is being widely liked by everyone who is seeing it, has good word of mouth going in its favour. The film saw 3.85 crore coming in which is better than 3.75 crore that had been collected on Monday. The directed affair has collected 30.80 crore so far and is now headed for at least 60 crore lifetime. Hit.

On the other hand Luka Chuppi has now crossed the 70 crore mark. The Laxman Utekar directed film grew from its Monday score of 2.05 crore to 2.07 crore on Tuesday. Though this is a minor shift, it is still on the upward side which is a good sign. The film’s total stands at 71.37 crore and now 85 crore lifetime is a good possibility. Superhit.

As for Total Dhamaal, it is now set for a 150 crore lifetime. The film is still collecting over 1 crore on a daily basis and that was evidenced from 1.15 crore that came on Tuesday. This is Indra Kumar’s highest grosser already and with a total of 143.56 crore so far, it is also one of the biggest in Bollywood. Hit.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

