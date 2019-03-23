Box Office Collections: Badla Holds Really Well Despite Kesari, Luka Chuppi Hangs On At Reduced Screens

Box Office Collections: Badla is now doing quite well, as it augurs with a Superhit film. The film is hardly impacted by Kesari onslaught and is keeping its target audience segment engaged. The collections stay on to be over the 2 crore mark at the start of the third week as well, which pretty much tells the tale.

After bringing 2.35 crore on Thursday (partial holiday of Holi), the film stayed consistent on Friday as well, what with 2.07 crore coming in. This is quite good as Kesari has been collecting really well too and still audiences haven’t been distracted from this suspense thriller.

The Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer has collected 69.39 crores now and should comfortably go past the 75 crore mark before the weekend is through. It would continue collecting post that as well which means a lifetime in the range of 85-90 crore cannot be ruled out.

Luka Chuppi will eventually end up with a number that would be a little better as it has already accumulated 87.49 crores. The film was steady on Friday as 0.61 crore came in after Thursday numbers of 0.63 crore. The film has bore the brunt of huge reduction of screens but is doing well wherever it is being played.

The film will cross 89 crores before the weekend is through and then enter the 90s during the weekdays. A Superhit for the team of Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Laxman Utekar and Dinesh Vijan, Luka Chuppi is a welcome success story for 2019.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

