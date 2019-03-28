Box Office Collections: Badla has now crossed Drishyam (76.16 crores) at the Box Office and in the process has turned out to be the highest grossing crime thriller.

With 0.80 crore* more coming in, the film is currently at 77.49 crore*, which is a very good total. The Sujoy Ghosh directed film is a Superhit and is expected to have consistent footfalls in the coming week as well.

Box Office Collections: Badla Goes Past Drishyam, Luka Chuppi Is Playing In The 90s

Luka Chuppi has limited screens and it seeing some sort of numbers trickling in from there. With 0.30 crore* more coming in, the Laxman Utekar directed film is now playing in the 90s with the overall total as 90.47 crore*. It has to be seen that with two new releases this week (Junglee, Notebook), how many screens does it manage to retain. Superhit.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

