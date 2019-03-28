Box Office Collections: Badla Goes Past Drishyam, Luka Chuppi Is Playing In The 90s

Box Office Collections: Badla has now crossed Drishyam (76.16 crores) at the Box Office and in the process has turned out to be the highest grossing crime thriller.

With 0.80 crore* more coming in, the film is currently at 77.49 crore*, which is a very good total. The Sujoy Ghosh directed film is a Superhit and is expected to have consistent footfalls in the coming week as well.

Luka Chuppi has limited screens and it seeing some sort of numbers trickling in from there. With 0.30 crore* more coming in, the Laxman Utekar directed film is now playing in the 90s with the overall total as 90.47 crore*. It has to be seen that with two new releases this week (Junglee, Notebook), how many screens does it manage to retain. Superhit.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Planning to watch the above movies in theaters? We’ve got you covered. Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!