Salman Khan Answers The Question Of The Decade: ‘Why Hasn’t He Worked With Deepika Padukone Yet?’

Every Bollywood fanatic desperately wants one union to take place – Salman Khan & Deepika Padukone. Of course, that’s when we’ll witness the best of both worlds, where one side is all about the masses and the other is all about the classes. We finally hear it from the horse’s mouth to why the duo hasn’t worked together yet, and here’s what Sallu had to say.

In an exclusive conversation with leading daily DNA, Salman Khan addressed the question of the decade. When asked when the Dabangg actor is sharing screen space with the Padmaavat actress, he said, “Actually even I’m wondering when will I work with Deepika?”

He further went onto quash all rumours about the duo not working together due to ego clashes. “No one has come forward to cast me with her.” Then, he smiled and added, “Deepika is a big star, so it has to be worth her while to do a film with me. Right now, there is nothing.”

Now that we know Khan himself is too willing to work with the beauty, all the film-makers, ARE Y’ALL HEARING? We want a Deep-Sallu movie!

Meanwhile, Salman is currently busy with his upcoming, Bharat, that’s slated for a June release, and DP, on the other hand, has just begun with Chhapaak on floors. The movie based on acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, will see a Jan 2020 release.

