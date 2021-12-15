There may be Spider-Man: Far More Home mania all over currently. However while one waits for the film to create a rampage in theatres, there is Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui which is collecting at certain theatres in the country. On Tuesday, the film brought in 1.90 crores* more which is a reasonable hold when compared to 2.15 crores which it had accumulated on Monday.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is at least staying in the vicinity of 2 crores though something in the range of 2.5-3 crores would have been a better bet, considering a just-about-fair opening day of 3.75 crores and practically a six-day week.

The Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer has now collected 18.58 crores* and should be crossing 20 crores today. Post that it would be interesting to see how much does it collect since Spider-Man: No Way Home should take over from there.

Though one expected the Abhishek Kapoor directed Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui to be at least a 30 crores grosser, it may at best stretch to the 25 crores mark. If not for the Marvel superhero film coming in, the situation may have been a bit different.

However with audiences picking and choosing their films and making up their mind for the true big-screen bonanza this extended weekend, somehow Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is facing the brunt of it despite being a well-made affair.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

