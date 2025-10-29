Halloween is almost upon us, but there are no major releases this year on this holiday weekend. Despite that, fans are eager to see which film will rise above the rest to claim the seasonal crown. Therefore, which film will rule the box office this Halloween? Among new movies, Bugonia is a new release that people are waiting for. It features Emma Stone in the leading role. Keep scrolling for the deets.

There are many re-releases and more minor releases around Halloween. As per the trend, no new releases will rule the box office. For the unversed, Five Nights at Freddy’s holds the record for the biggest opening weekend among Halloween releases. It collected $80 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office.

Which film is expected to rule the box office this Halloween weekend?

3. Bugonia

Since Halloween falls on a Friday, major studios are not releasing any big new movies this weekend. Bugonia is reportedly the major release that will expand to more screens. However, it is expected to earn between $1 and $5 million at the domestic box office.

2. Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc & Regretting You

Both films were released this past weekend. The Japanese movie debuted at #1 with a $18 million opening weekend collection and is doing well at the North American box office, but the collection will fall below $10 million, as it is expected to on its second weekend. Regretting You opened with a $13.7 million collection and will also decline on its second weekend.

1. Black Phone 2

The Black Phone sequel is the only film with a good chance to enjoy a boost at the box office over the Halloween weekend. It is also dwindling in uncertainties as this will be the movie’s third three-day weekend. As per the trend, Black Phone 2 can emerge at the top this Halloween weekend. It has raked in $83.1 million worldwide.

Re-releases that scream attention!

Even though 2025 has been splendid for horror films, with hits including Sinners, The Conjuring: Last Rites, and 28 Years Later, this Halloween will be one of the worst, and not in a good way. Popular movies have been and will be re-released on Halloween, which will give the audience some options. The re-releases include Back to the Future and the Twilight Saga movies.

In conclusion, The Black Phone 2 is the only film expected to take the top spot this weekend. The box office turnout will be disappointing this year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

