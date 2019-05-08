Box Office Battle: Salman Khan Needs To Surpass Dangal To Beat This 1000 Crore Record Of Aamir Khan

The duo of Salman Khan & Ali Abbas Zafar is back with Bharat after Tiger Zinda Hain and Sultan. Salman Khan is known for his box office success and how!

Salman Khan’s Bharat is expected to be one of the highest grossers of this year. With its recently released posters, songs and trailer, it has lived up to the expectations of the audiences. Bharat is a period-based drama written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is a story of an ordinary man from pre-independence history and follows his age from 18-70. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff. Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat is based on 2014 South-Korean melodrama Ode To My Father.

Salman & Ali has always set up new records on the box office whenever they have come together. Be it Sultan or Tiger Zinda Hain, Salman has always been winning the hearts of audiences. But with Bharat, the expectations are rather high on the box office whether Bhai will be able to cross 1000 crores with this one!

If you look at the business of Salman’s last 3 movies he has crossed 600 crores in total. The more detailed version is explained below:

Tubelight (2017)- 121 crores

Tiger Zinda Hain (2017)- 339.16 crores

Race 3 (2018)- 169 crores

The total for the last three movies of Salman comes to 629.16 crores. Bharat has to do a business of at least 370 crores to enter the 1000 crores club.

For now, Aamir Khan is the only Bollywood actor who’s chilling like a villain’ in 1000 crore club with movies like Dhoom 3, PK, Dangal, Secret Superstar. Recently on his birthday, he made a big revelation by announcing his next movie ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ based on the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump.

Let’s hope Salman enters 1000 crore club with Bharat and share Aamir’s throne!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!