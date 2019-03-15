Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Kesari VS Thugs Of Hindostan, Manikarnika & Other Period Dramas!

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra’s Kesari is all set to hit the theatres on March 21, 2019 on the festive occasion of Holi. The story revolves around the bravest battle ever fought between 21 sikhs and 10,000 invaders. Kesari is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Karan Johar.

Before Kesari hits the theatres, let us revisit the period dramas which have been released in the past. Take a look:

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi hit the theatres this year in January and it was the directorial debut of Kangana Ranaut. Amidst all the controversies, the film saw the day of light and got positive response from the audiences. The film was about the battles of Rani Laxmibai and how she fought it. It did a fair business at the box office but failed to become a hit.

Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial which starred Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor was a hit at the box office. The film was mounted on a grand canvas and it was quite a visual treat for the audiences. This film too faced a lot of controversies from the fringe groups but it did manage to release in the theatres. It also enjoyed an extended weekend (paid reviews).

Bajirao Mastani

Another gem from Sanjay Leela Bhansali! The hit trio of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra collaborated for this one. Just like every SLB film, this too was high on grandeur and picturesque locations. Apart from the story, this Indian epic historical romance film also had great songs.

Thugs Of Hindostan

The film’s announcement in itself was so exciting. For the first time ever, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were collaborating and fans went crazy for the same. Even after the huge buzz, the film failed to be a hit at the box office. It tanked big time even after the presence of such big superstars. But it did break a record by being the highest single day at the box office.

Baahubali: The Conclusion

The father of all the period dramas was SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion. Starring Prabhas and Rana in the lead roles, the film did wonders at the box office. After the huge success of its first part, fans couldn’t hold up their excitement to watch why Kattapa killed Baahubali.

Raid

Ajay Devgn’s Raid gained a lot of appreciation from the audiences because of its content. Also the chemistry between Ajay and Saurabh Shukla stole the show. Apart from some rave reviews, it also performed well at the box office too.

These were the recently released period dramas. But in the coming days, it seems that it will be raining period dramas. There are a lot of films like Kalank, Panipat, ‘83, Shamshera, Tanhaji and Takht are coming our way. Well, the year 2019 will be quite exciting for the fans!

