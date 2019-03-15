Badla Box Office: Beats Kahaani At The Indian Box Office, Churns Well In Overseas Too!

Badla Box Office: Seven years after the release of the critically acclaimed film Kahaani, Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla has hooked the nation with it’s intriguing and thrilling content.

The murder mystery starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, leaves the audience on the edge of the seat. Like Kahaani shocked everyone with its brilliant thriller climax, Badla too offers a story full of twists and turns.

Since, Badla completes week 1 at the box office, the Sujoy Ghosh directorial has surpassed the collections of his last outing Kahaani by raking in 38 crores at the box office. Kahaani had garnered 23 crores in its first week.

Globally, the film has collected USD 2.45 million (few territories yet to report) in its first week.

Post engaging the audience in the lucrative run of Kahaani, Badla has been minting moolah at the box office presenting equally captivating if not more murder mystery.

The crime thriller revolves around Taapsee Pannu’s character Naina who is stuck in a murder scandal.

Playing Badal Gupta, a lawyer to Naina, Amitabh Bachchan has recreated the magic of Pink.

Also starring Amrita Singh, Tony Luke and Manav Kaul in supporting roles, Badla has been gauging appreciation for the remarkable performances.

Badla is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, Co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is running successfully in theaters.

