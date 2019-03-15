Kesari VS Kalank, Akshay Kumar VS Varun Dhawan & Team – Which Period Drama Will Earn Big Bucks At The Box Office?

Akshay Kumar led Kesari and an explosive multi-starrer Kalank featuring a plethora of actors such as Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit are two films in the limelight as of now. Kesari is about to release in the coming week whereas Kalank is still a little over a month away.

Akshay Kumar’s hand at period dramas is pretty modern. After Gold, he is starring in Kesari but both the movies have contrasting differences. About this image changing, he gave a befitting reply saying, “It is not difficult but I would say it is fun. If I am changing my image, it is because I am enjoying it. I don’t have to prove anything to anybody. I feel you have to enjoy the work that you do.”

Whereas, Kalank is full of good looking stars and a grand scale. Karan Johar’s dream project, Kalank‘s teaser features the entire cast of the film and transports one to the era of 1940. The teaser builds intrigue around the plot of the film.

It wouldn’t be a fair fight to compare both because Akshay Kumar’s Kesari relies on his sole shoulders and Kalank has a house full of star-power.

Still, at this moment which movie do you think will earn big bucks at the box office? Vote for your choice and share your opinion in the comments section below.

