Box Office: Ahead Of Malang’s Release, Let’s Recall Duo Aditya Roy Kapur & Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 – The 2nd Most Profitable Film Of The Decade

Malang featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu is one of the highly anticipated releases of the year and so far, everything has worked in favour of the film. Right from the character posters, trailer to songs, every aspect has fetched positive reactions. Apart from all, it also marks the reunion of director Mohit Suri and Aditya, the duo which worked wonders with Aashiqui 2.

Riding high of chartbuster songs, powerful performances and a dash of emotions, Aashiqui 2 emerged one of the biggest blockbusters in 2013. It proved to be a landmark in both Mohit Suri and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Bollywood career. The film took a decent start by clocking 6 crores on opening day and enjoyed a long theatrical run.

With positive word-of-mouth catching up amongst the masses, Aashiqui 2 ended up making a lifetime of 85.40 crores. Made at a controlled budget of 12 crores, it earned an ROI (Returns On Investment) of 73.40 crores to yield a profit of 612%. With such a mammoth figure to boast of, the musical drama is the 2nd most profitable film of Bollywood in the decade. The 1st spot is held by Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike with 876.24% (click here for more info), while Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree is at 3rd with a profit of 548.35% (click here for more info).

It will be interesting to see if the duo of Aditya-Mohit manages to recreate the magic of Aashiqui 2.

