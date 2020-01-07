Box Office 2019 VS 2018: From Avengers: Endgame To Mission Impossible, Here’s How Hollywood Fared In India In Last Two Years

Apart from Bollywood, the Hollywood industry is also making its roots stronger in India now. For the US film industry, the year 2019 was pretty good as far as the business in India is considered. Several films like Avengers: Endgame, Joker, Captain Marvel and more made it big here.

Interestingly, Avengers: Endgame’s lifetime business of 365.50 crores in India remained unbeatable throughout the year. The highest Bollywood grosser of 2019 i.e. War collected 318 crores All India and remained well short of the Marvel film.

However, 2019 for Hollywood in India was slightly disappointing if we compare the number of successful films it got compared to 2018. In the year 2018, Hollywood’s 11 films proved to be successful in India but in 2019, there were 9.

But at the same time, it was a lucrative year for Hollywood in India in terms of total business it generated from successful films. 11 successful films generated a business of 686.14 crores in 2018 and 9 successful films in 2019 fetched a business of 970.24 crs.

Have a look at the list of successful Hollywood films in India in the year 2018 & 2019.

Successful Hollywood Films In India (2018)

1) Aquaman 55 crs Hit

2) Venom 28 crs Plus

3) The Nun 42 crs Hit

4) Mission: Impossible – Fallout 77 crs Hit

5) Ant-Man And The Wasp 30.60 crs Plus

6) Incredibles 2 40.25 crs Hit

7) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 72 crs Hit

8) Deadpool 2 54 crs Plus

9) Avengers: Infinity War 222.69 crs Super Hit

10) Rampage 26.50 crs Plus

11) Black Panther 38.10 crs Plus

Total: 686.14 crs

2019

1) Jumanji: The Next Level 58 crs Hit

2) Frozen 2 44 crs Plus

3) Joker 64 crs Hit

4) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw 68.75 crs Plus

5) The Lion King 150.09 crs Super Hit

6) Spider-Man: Far From Home 85.70 crs Hit

7) Aladdin 50 crs Hit

8) Avengers: Endgame 365.50 crs Super Hit

9) Captain Marvel 84.20 crs Hit

Total: 970.24 crs

