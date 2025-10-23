Black Phone 2 has turned into the only real success story at the box office. Every other Hollywood film currently in theaters is struggling to fill seats, while this horror sequel continues to collect more than a million dollars every day since its release. Its arrival came as a relief for Blumhouse, which has had a rough year at the theatres. After a string of disappointments, the studio finally found its footing with this sequel, which has already become its highest-grossing film within days of its release.

Black Phone 2 Box Office: Strong Opening & Rising Numbers

Made on a modest $30 million budget, Black Phone 2 is already close to recovering its entire cost. It opened with $27 million in its first weekend and has now crossed $47 million worldwide. Out of this, $32 million came from North America, while $15.1 million arrived from international markets, per Box Office Mojo. The film is yet to reach several key countries, where it is set to open around Halloween, a perfect time for a horror movie. That timing is expected to push its global earnings even higher in the coming weeks.

Black Phone 2 Is Not Facing Any Major Competition At The Box Office

The box office field around the horror sequel looks empty as competing titles have failed to connect with audiences. Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another has been struggling, while The Smashing Machine, The Strangers: Chapter 2, and Him have failed badly. Older blockbusters like The Conjuring: Last Rites and Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, despite their massive earlier runs, are nearing the end of their theatrical life. With those fading out, Black Phone 2 stands alone, with almost no real challenge, allowing it to take full control of the screen.

Black Phone 2 Beats Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho

Its performance remained consistent through the weekdays as well. On the latest Discount Tuesday, the film collected over $3 million domestically across more than 3,800 theaters, averaging close to $900 per theater. This sudden weekday surge pushed its total domestic earnings beyond those of Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, which made $32.1 million domestically. While the difference between the films is only $400K at the moment, the gap is expected to widen further before Black Phone 2 wraps its theatrical run.

Now, with Halloween approaching and no real rivals on the horizon, The Black Phone 2 seems unstoppable. Its consistent earnings, strong word of mouth, and the season’s growing appetite for horror have turned it into the dominant force at the box office. As the year winds down, it is on track to become one of the biggest horror releases of the year, cementing its place as Blumhouse’s long-awaited comeback hit.

Black Phone 2 Box Office Summary

Domestic- $32.5 million

International – $15.1 million

Worldwide – $47.7 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

