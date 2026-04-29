Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Manoj Joshi starrer Bhooth Bangla is now aiming to hit the 150 crore milestone. Priyadarshan’s directorial is maintaining a stable run amid the mid-week blues, courtesy of the promotional offers. Scroll below for the day 13 box office early trends!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 13 Early Estimates

New rivals like Junaid Khan’s Ek Din and Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji are arriving on Friday, May 1. The makers pulled off a smart strategy, making tickets available at a buy 1, get 1 offer starting from April 28 to May 3, basically till the third weekend. Despite the mid-week blues, Bhooth Bangla maintained a stable hold, bringing 3.5-4.5 crore more to the kitty.

The Bollywood horror-comedy remained on similar lines as the discounted Tuesday, which raked in around 4.5 crore. The overall box office collection in India reaches 139.16-140.16 crore. Bhooth Bangla is now aiming to beat OMG 2 (150 crore) and become Akshay Kumar’s 3rd highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.68 crore

Day 8: 6.4 crore

Day 9: 11.72 crore

Day 10: 13.36 crore

Day 11: 4 crore

Day 12: 4.5 crore

Day 13: 3.5-4.5 crore

Total: 139.16-140.16 crore

Beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees & 3 others!

Akshay Kumar starrer is now also competing against the top 100 Hindi grossers at the Indian box office. On day 13, it surpassed Badhaai Ho (136.8 crore), Raees (137.51 crore), Judwaa 2 (128 crore), and Dabangg (139 crore) to steal the 85th spot. Its next aim is to beat Ajay Devgn’s Singham Returns, which collected 141 crore at the domestic box office.

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