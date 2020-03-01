Bhoot Box Office Day 9: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Jumps Quite Well On Saturday

Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship is managing to hang in there at the box office. In the second week, it is seeing some sort of collections and in fact got its maximum day to day jump on Saturday. While on Friday it had stayed over the 1 crore mark to bring in 1.02 crores, Saturday jump was quite good with 1.75 crores* coming in. The film had not even seen 25% jump on any of the days since its release and here it is far bigger than that which is quite impressive.

Of course, the film is playing on low to mid range numbers, which means relatively speaking the jumps would seem bigger. That said, the fact that the film is still in the running means theatrically it would eventually turn out to be a respectable affair.

The Karan Johar production currently stands at 26.95 crores* and should now go one up over Dharma Productions’ other offering Ittefaq. The Siddharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha starrer had taken a lesser opening of 4.05 crores and managed to accumulate 30.21 crores in the final run. Now Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship would at least enjoy a lifetime score of 32 crores, hence turning out to be a plus affair.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

