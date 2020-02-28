Bhoot Box Office Day 7: Stays Ordinary In Its Opening Week

Bhoot Box Office: Horror films have a restricted market in India, especially when they aren’t usual masala affair and instead have an urban setting to them. Hence, it was always going to be challenging for Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship to find an audience base for itself.

Hence, when the film opened to 5.10 crores on Friday, it was actually on expected lines. Post that there wasn’t much growth over the weekend though but stable collections ensured that there would be some sort of recovery from theatrical revenue as well. The weekdays could have been better though, especially Monday and Tuesday but then the good part was that after the initial drop, the collections stabilised.

As a result, overall the collections have turned out to be fair enough with 24.18 crores been collected at the box office. Though Vicky Kaushal has an all-time blockbuster Uri – The Surgical Strike to his name, it was mainly the genre and the treatment that worked wonders. Hence, one can’t expect a big grosser each time around from the actor, especially with a genre that anyways has restricted takers.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!