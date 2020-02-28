Bhoot Box Office: Bollywood’s latest horror film starring Vicky Kaushal had another low day at the box office. As per early trends, the film collected in 1.50-1.65 crores on Thursday which ends its first week in 24.13-24.28 crores range.

The first week total of the film is fair but it could’ve been more. Even a 30 crores first week would’ve made the box office fate a little more bright.

Now it will be interesting to see how far it goes from the 30 crores mark as far aa lifetime business is concerned. Release of new Bollywood film Thappad will takeaway screens from the film and it will be interesting to see how much it collects today and then in weekend.

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship also features Bhumi Pednekar. It revolves around an abandoned ship named Sea Bird that lies abandoned along the coast. Meanwhile, Vicky’s Bhoot co-actor Akash Dhar had fun working with him in the film.

“Working with Vicky was an amazing experience. We have known each other since theatre days so the chemistry and bonding was good. The only challenging part was to enact the horror scenes because everything was on our imagination, as the vfx would take place later,” Akash said.

“I am very happy that my work is appreciated in the film. it was a very technical and interesting shoot..so a lot of things were happening for the first time for me. But hats off to our director as he was very clear on what he wanted from us in terms of a performance,” Akash added.

