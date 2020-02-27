EXCLUSIVE! Rashami Desai REFUTES Reports Of Meeting Arhaan Khan, Says “Don’t Know Why People..”

Bigg Boss 13 turned out to be a life-changer for Dil Se Dil Tak actress Rashami Desai, who got to know some shocking revelations about beau Arhaan Khan. The controversy has been on-going ever since, but Desai had put it all to rest clarifying that she will never meet with her ex again. However, it was a recent report that claimed otherwise, and the actress is bashing them for the same.

For the unversed, contrary to all her statements, today morning a report came into existence that said Rashami will be reuniting with Arhaan once. While she revealed that Arhaan had tried to contact her multiple times through text, she needs some ‘answers’ and hence, will be meeting him once.

We met Rashami Desai for an exclusive conversation today and asked her about the same. When asked if that’s really happening and it left her fans disappointed, the actress clarified, “I don’t know why people have.. ye headline unhone apne portal pe daali and mujhse nahi pucha tha. But I have not met him yet. I had certain things to communicate which I have been communicating but I don’t see meeting him because I don’t see any reason for communicating with him now anymore.”

Check out Rashami Desai’s exclusive revelation below:

Meanwhile, the actress also spoke about Mahira Sharma’s Dadasaheb Phalke controversy. She went onto blame the organizers as she said, “It was not Mahira’s fault completely. They invited all of us and told us something, whereas something else happened there. So, it was the organisers who should take care of all the mismanagement and disorganized stuff. It is a very big category, Dadasaheb Phalke Awards itself is a very big thing, but then when you invite people you shouldn’t take them lightly.”

