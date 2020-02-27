Troll Terms Swara Bhasker ‘Naagin’; Actress Gives It Back Calling Him ‘Tatti Uncle’

Swara Bhasker has been amongst those few celebrities who have been vocal about their political views. Be it her opinion on the Narendra Modi led govt’s CAA or the ongoing #DelhiBurning, the actress has not shied away from putting forth her stand. Recently, a troll blamed the actress for the unrest in the country, further calling her ‘naagin’ and the actress’ response was nothing but a savage.

It all happened post the unfortunate demise of Ankit Sharma, the Intelligence Bureau Security Assistant, whose body was found on Wednesday. The Veere Di Wedding actress mourned his death as, “Horrifying and heart breaking!!!!!! These are the tragedies that happen when the state and law machinery abdicates it’s responsibility and leaders give provocative speeches.. this is on you #KapilMishra #ArrestKapilMishra”

To this, a netizen blamed Swara for spreading negativity across the country all long, and now mourning the death that happened due to her ‘poison.’ “Naagin @ReallySwara yeh tumhara dasa hua hai 2 mahine se zeher faila rahi ho aur ab maatam kaa naatak kar rahi ho You will pay for your sins oneday upar wala sab dekh raha hai,” read his tweet.

Naagin 🐍 @ReallySwara yeh tumhara dasa hua hai

2 mahine se zeher faila rahi ho aur ab maatam kaa naatak kar rahi ho

But Swara being the savage self, gave it back in a hilarious way. The first word of her Tweet itself was befitting. “टट्टी अंकल – मेरी चिंता मत कर! ये सारी मौतें तुम्हारी ideology के टटूओं की देन है! एक दिन ये आग हम सब के घर आएगी और ये तुम लोगों की बदौलत होगी! अब जाओ और टट्टी खाओ ! #theseshitsdonotdeservecivility #hatersdontdeservemanners”

(Poop uncle, you don’t worry about me! All of these deaths are a blessing of people having ideologies like you. All of this would reach homes one day, and it will be you’re giving. Now go, and eat shit)

