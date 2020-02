Mission Mangal Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Akshay Kumar’s 1st 200 Crore Grosser

Mission Mangal Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan & Taapsee Pannu led 2019 science drama Mission Mangal did wonders at the ticket windows. As it released on Independence Day 2019, the film proved to be the first 200 crore grosser for Akshay Kumar and all related.

The film took a very good opening despite clashing with another major release Batla House and sustained well to record a very good lifetime number as well.

Have a look at the daily breakdown:

Day 1: 29.16 crores

Day 2: 17.28 crores

Day 3: 23.58 crores

Day 4: 27.54 crores

First Weekend (Extended): 97.56 crores

Day 5: 8.91 crores

Day 6: 7.92 crores

Day 7: 6.84 crores

Day 8: 6.93 crores

First Week: 128.16 crores

Day 9: 7.83 crores

Day 10: 13.32 crores

Day 11: 15.30 crores

Day 12: 3.87 crores

Day 13: 3.43 crores

Day 14: 3.15 crores

Day 15: 3.05 crores

Second Week: 49.95 crores

Day 16: 2.20 crores

Day 17: 3.25 crores

Day 18: 3.64 crores

Day 19: 2.27 crores

Day 20: 1.21 crores

Day 21: 1.15 crores

Day 22: 1.31 crores

Third Week: 15.03 crores

Day 23: 0.73 crores

Day 24: 1.40 crores

Day 25: 2.10 crores

Day 26: 0.61 crores

Day 27: 1.01 crores

Day 28: 0.54 crores

Day 29: 0.63 crores

Fourth Week: 7.02 crores

Total (Till Last Reported): 200.16 crores

