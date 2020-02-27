Bhoot Box Office Day 6 Early Trends: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Falls Into The ‘Scary Zone’

Bhoot Box Office Day 6 Early Trends: The horror-drama led by Vicky Kaushal isn’t sailing smoothly at the box office. It had a fair weekend 1 but things haven’t been colourful since then. Though it has remained steady at lower levels it required more than that.

The horror genre has a loyal fan base in India and it seems even the genre-lovers weren’t as spooked by Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship. The collections over the weekdays also hint at the underperformance of Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Both the films came with a lot more expectations on-board.

As per the early trends, Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship has collected somewhere in the range of 1.50 crores – 1.75 crores. That’s another drop for the film and it would’ve been counted as a routine if the figure was a bit better than this.

In the horror film, Vicky plays a bereaved shipping officer. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar in a special role. The story revolves around an abandoned ship named Sea Bird that lies abandoned along the coast. The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and produced by Dharma Productions.

Talking about the production process of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, production head Aditya Kanwar said: “The process for this film was different from the get-go. It wasn’t something I have done before. Authentic horror is a genre every production designer would dream of working on.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!