Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Day 6 Early Trends: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer is defying all expectations and turning out to be a much bigger success than it was expected. The word of mouth appreciation seemingly works wonders for the film.

Anees Bazmee’s directorial was released last week and managed to collect Rs 14.11 crores on Day 1 and during the weekend 55.96 crores. The horror comedy film collected 10.75 crores on Monday and 9.56 crores on Tuesday. With each passing day, the film is receiving a roaring success at the box office.

So far, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has collected 76.27 crores in mere 5 days. As for the early trade reports, the film is likely to earn Rs 8-9 crores on Day 6. This would bring to a total approximately of Rs 84.21 to 85.21 Crores. This means the film is not far from reaching Rs 90 crores this week itself and is on its way to entering the 100 crore club.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer has a cinematic value and appeals to the family audiences which contributed to the big success at the box office. As more and more shows are being added to the film due to the cancellation of Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad, the film is now enjoying domination at the box office.

If Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 maintains the pace, the film is most likely to even cross the 150 crore mark by the second weekend. However, it is the second week that will decide how the film will be headed.

So what do you think about Kartik Aaryan’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 performance at the box office? Let us know in the comments.

