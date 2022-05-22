Things are turning out to be really good for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In the times when Saturday growth wasn’t coming even for content films, here is a commercial film which has shown good growth from Friday to Saturday. After bringing in 14.11 crores, the film went on to see an increase in footfalls, hence resulting in 18.34 crores been collected. The best part about the film is that it is finding good footfalls all over, be it mass or class centers, and single screens or multiplexes. Not that any records are being smashed here but what we are seeing is appropriate.

Advertisement

The trending so far has indicated that the weekend is now set to go past the 50 crores mark rather comfortably, with 32.45 crores already in its kitty. Today is going to be quite good and there is a solid chance of 21-22 crores being hit, which is going to be quite fantastic. After all, a number like this always has a good run to it and while Bollywood has been missing that kind of magic mark for months now, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is making that possible. No wonder, there is a sigh of relief for everyone who truly loves Bollywood as that only indicates that a good revival is around the corner.

Advertisement

For Kartik Aaryan this is going to be huge since it would be for the first time ever that he would be scoring a half-century in a matter of one weekend itself. The actor has been delivering consistently film after film when it comes to opening and while he did miss out on scoring a century by a narrow margin with both Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni aur Woh, he is set to get another one to his name (after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety) with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Dhaakad Box Office Day 3 Disaster Advance Booking: Sunday Isn’t A Fun Day For Kangana Ranaut Starrer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram