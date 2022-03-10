Mammootty has always been a megastar in Kerala and the actor has now proved that he still rules the hearts of Malayalis through his recent movie Bheeshma Parvam. The film has remained unfazed by the pandemic effect throughout the week, making it one of the highest-grossing films ever. According to the most recent development, the film is still enjoying a comfortable run at the box office, not just in Kerala but also in terms of worldwide collections.

For the unversed, this Malayalam action-drama hit the theatres on 3rd this month and has been in the news ever since. The movie brings back Amal Neerad and Mammootty’s explosive combo, who previously delivered the cult classic Big B in the year 2007. This new release opened to raving reviews from fans and critics alike not just for Mamukka’s exceptional screen presence but also for Sushin Shyam’s upbeat background music. Apart from this, the film also features celebrated Mollywood actors like Jinu Joseph, Soubin Shahir, and Nadhiya in key roles.

According to the most recent trade reports, Bheeshma Parvam has already become the highest-grossing film for the year 2022 and the third-highest grosser ever in Kerala. Mohanlal’s Lucifer and Baahubali 2 are a little ahead of this new release in terms of overall collections and most traders suggest that it might be difficult for the Mammootty film to defeat them.

On Wednesday, Bheeshma Parvam made ₹2.5 crores just in Kerala, which is still an impressive number considering the fact that it was a weekday. In terms of global box office collections, the movie has already made ₹60 crores with maximum tickets being sold in the Middle East. If the trend continues, the film might even hit the 100-crore worldwide mark which is a huge number for a Malayalam movie.

