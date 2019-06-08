Bharat Box Office VS 3 Days Of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan’s BIG Festive Releases

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s grand outing, Bharat is off to a great spell at the box office. After a start of over 40 crores, the need of the hour was to stay stable or at least to show a minimal drop on the following days but looks like the average word-of-mouth is acting as a main obstacle for the movie. Also, it has failed to surpass Salman Khan’s Race 3, Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year in first three days, which were driven by not-so-good content.

On first day, Bharat amassed a total of 42.30 crores and dipped on the second day by collecting 31 crores. On third day, the movie dropped further to earn 22.20 crores, thus taking its grand total to 95.50 crores.

Let’s compare the highest 3-day total (festive releases) of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan:

Salman Khan

Tiger Zinda Hai

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai was boasted of a huge pre-release hype as the chartbuster music and sequel factor acted in its favour. Cashing in on the Christmas vacation, it garnered an opening of 34.10 crores and ended its 3-day total at 114.93 crores.

Race 3

This Remo D’Souza directorial was an Eid release and as expected, Race 3 saw a thunderous opening of 29.78 crores and despite poor reviews, it went on to collect 106.47 crores in 3 days.

Sultan

Another Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, Sultan released during Eid season. With tons of expectations riding on, the movie took a mighty start of 36.54 crores and maintained the momentum by collecting 105.52 crores over 3 days.

Shah Rukh Khan

Happy New Year

This Farah Khan’s heist-comedy exceeded all the expectations by garnering a figure of 44.97 crores on day 1. The Diwali season helped the movie big time, which is why it earned 108.86 crores in first 3 days despite poor reviews.

Chennai Express

The collaboration of Rohit Shetty-Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone plus Eid Season and that’s all was needed for a huge blockbuster. After taking a start of 33.12 crores, Chennai Express earned 100.35 crores (inclusive of paid previews) in first 3 days.

Dilwale

Though this Rohit Shetty directorial was dented by Bajirao Mastani at the box office, it still earned a good sum. Dilwale opened with 21 crores during the pre-Christmas vacation period and ended up collecting 65.09 crores in 3 days.

Aamir Khan

Dangal

Nitesh Tiwary’s wrestling drama arrived during the Christmas season and took off a flying start of 29.78 crores. Further, it grew due to highly positive reactions from public and earned 106.95 crores over the first 3 days.

Dhoom 3

Dhoom 3 benefitted of the sequel factor and a Christmas vacation as a result of which, it took a start of 36 crores. Over first 3 days, the movie earned 107 crores.

Thugs Of Hindostan

Being a Diwali release, Thugs Of Hindostan started on crackling note and clocked the all-time highest opening for Bollywood by bringing in 50.75 crores. Despite highly negative reviews, it collected 101.75 crores in first 3 days.

