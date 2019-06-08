Bharat Box Office Day 3: 95.50 Crores VS Salman Khan’s Last Six Films!

Bharat Box Office Day 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat showed a normal drop on Friday and earned 22.20 crores net. The drop was around 28% compared to Thursday and around 48% compared to Wednesday which was an Eid holiday.

3-day total business of the film is 95.50 crores net which is an excellent result but a little bit below the mark that we expect from a Salman and Katrina starrer.

Let’s have a look at how the 3 day business of Bharat compares with previous Salman Khan films-

1. Tiger Zinda Hai

The last time Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar came together with Tiger Zinda Hai, they broke so many records. The film released on Christmas 2017 and made 114.93 crores net at the Box Office in first 3 days.

2. Race 3

The film starring Salman Khan in lead among others was an Eid 2018 release. It fetched 106.47 crores at the Box Office in the first 3 days.

3. Sultan

Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sultan released on Eid 2016 and earned 105.53 crores net at the Box Office in first 3 days.

4. Bajrangi Bhaijaan

One of the most loved films of Salman Khan which released back on Eid 2015 earned 102.60 crores in 3 days weekend.

5. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Diwali 2015 release starring Salman Khan made gold at the Box Office in first 3 days as it earned 101.47 crores net.

6. Tubelight

of the biggest disappoints of Salman Khan in the last 10 years, Tubelight hit the cinemas on Eid 2017 and managed to earn just 64.77 crores net.

We just hope the film takes a strong jump on Saturday and Sunday and consolidates its Box Office fate.

